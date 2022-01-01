Calamari in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve calamari
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Salt and Pepper Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded and coated with salt, pepper, scallions, red bell pepper and cilantro, then wok-tossed until golden brown
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|House Special Calamari
|$17.95
|Kon Pao Calamari
|$17.25
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$17.95
Fried calamari tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.