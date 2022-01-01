Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Laguna Niguel

Go
Laguna Niguel restaurants
Toast

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salt and Pepper Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded and coated with salt, pepper, scallions, red bell pepper and cilantro, then wok-tossed until golden brown
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
Asian Kitchen image

 

Asian Kitchen

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Special Calamari$17.95
Kon Pao Calamari$17.25
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Salt & Pepper Calamari$17.95
Fried calamari tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.
More about Asian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Niguel

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Burritos

Tortilla Soup

Fish Tacos

Curry

Lobsters

Map

More near Laguna Niguel to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston