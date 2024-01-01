Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and Italian dressing.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
Consumer pic

 

El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest

23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Garden Salad$9.99
A mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Orange, Croutons, Ranch or Italian dressing on the side. Large enough to share...
Small Garden Salad$5.99
A mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Orange, Croutons, Ranch or Italian dressing on the side.
More about El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Veggie Burritos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Ravioli

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Tacos

Brulee

Salmon

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1249 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (431 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (738 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston