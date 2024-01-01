Garden salad in Lake Forest
Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest
|Garden Salad
|$9.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and Italian dressing.
El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.99
A mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Orange, Croutons, Ranch or Italian dressing on the side. Large enough to share...
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.99
A mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Orange, Croutons, Ranch or Italian dressing on the side.