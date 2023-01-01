Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Centennial
/
Las Vegas
/
Centennial
/
Fritters
Centennial restaurants that serve fritters
QWIK THAI
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
Avg 4.7
(226 reviews)
Banana Fritter
$6.95
Banana Fritter, Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, Served with a Caramel Sauce.
More about QWIK THAI
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(519 reviews)
Banana Fritter
$8.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime
