Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Centennial

Go
Centennial restaurants
Toast

Centennial restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fritter$6.95
Banana Fritter, Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, Served with a Caramel Sauce.
More about QWIK THAI
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fritter$8.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime

Browse other tasty dishes in Centennial

Curry

Wontons

Mango Sticky Rice

Beef Salad

Pad See

Papaya Salad

Teriyaki Salmon

Cookies

Map

More near Centennial to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1133 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (461 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston