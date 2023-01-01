Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Centennial

Go
Centennial restaurants
Toast

Centennial restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango$10.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$8.95
A Thai Spoon favorite! Top off your meal with this tasty treat!
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

Browse other tasty dishes in Centennial

Drunken Noodles

Teriyaki Salmon

Crab Fried Rice

Thai Tea

Curry

Wonton Soup

Yellow Curry

Fried Rice

Map

More near Centennial to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1198 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (697 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (485 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston