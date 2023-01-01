Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Centennial
/
Las Vegas
/
Centennial
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Centennial restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(519 reviews)
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango
$10.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(586 reviews)
Mango Sticky Rice
$8.95
A Thai Spoon favorite! Top off your meal with this tasty treat!
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
