Southeast pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Southeast

Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

