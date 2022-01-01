Southeast pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Southeast
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
|Lucino's Fries
|$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
|Mamas Meatballs
|$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Supreme
|$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
|Winning Inning Wings (16)
|$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.