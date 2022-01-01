Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Flan
Laurel restaurants that serve flan
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
Avg 3.8
(880 reviews)
Flan
$6.00
Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.
More about La Palapa Too
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
No reviews yet
Flan de Coco
$4.99
Creamy coconut caramel custard.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
