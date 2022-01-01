Tostadas in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tostadas
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Tostada
|$3.75
More about Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy
4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
|Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada
|$7.75
Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$7.95
Diced boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and lime juice.
|Beto's Super Tostadas
|$8.95
6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.