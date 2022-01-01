Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tostadas

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$3.75
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
Consumer pic

 

Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada$7.75
Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$7.95
Diced boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and lime juice.
Beto's Super Tostadas$8.95
6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.
More about Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Enchiladas

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston