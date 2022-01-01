Chai lattes in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve chai lattes
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Chai Latte (Regular) - 8oz
|$4.00
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
|Chai Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
|$6.00
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Casa Costa Bake Shop
201 Bagdad St, Leander
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
A rich and comforting blend of traditional chai flavors, steamed milk, a splash of our homemade vanilla syrup. Topped off with a dash of cinnamon! Enjoy it hot or iced all year long!
Perky Beans Coffee
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Chai Tea Latte
|$1.00
Spiced chai and steamed non-fat milk