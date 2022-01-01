Egg sandwiches in Leander
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Texas Toast Bacon & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
A sandwich made with 2 fried eggs and bacon, served on buttery Texas Toast.
|Texas Toast Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
A sandwich made with 2 fried eggs and sausage, served on buttery Texas Toast.
SANDWICHES
Perky Beans Coffee
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.30
Hot bagel sandwich with fried egg and American cheese
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with pork sausage patty, fried egg and American cheese
|Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese