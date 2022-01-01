Katsu in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve katsu
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Katsu - Chicken
|$13.95
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.
*contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Kids Bento Chicken Katsu
|$8.00
|Katsu Sauce 2oz
|$0.50
SUSHI
|Katsu Pork Bento
|$11.95
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).