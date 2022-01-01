Nigiri in Leander
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
5 PCS Nigiri & Roll Choice
$0.00
5 pieces of sushi (Chef's choice - no substitutions) and choice of Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.
5 PCS Nigiri, 4 PCS Sashimi & Roll Choice
$0.00
5 pieces of Sushi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions), 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions) & choice of roll. Served with complimentary house salad & miso soup.
5 PCS Nigiri & 4 PCS Sashimi
$16.00
5 pieces of Sushi & 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.