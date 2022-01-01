Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve lobsters

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Spinach, Shallots, Sun-Dried Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce
More about DaVincis Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Double Lobster Roll$31.00
Triple Lobster Roll$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
Lobster Roll$17.00
Our Famous Lobster Roll for a very special price every Thursday! Served on a grilled Hot Dog roll with crinkle cut fries
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER RANGOONS$12.00
Lobster dumplings over seaweed salad and Sweet Chili dipping sauce
More about Fish Bones Grill

