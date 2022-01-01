Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve calamari

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari
hand breaded & served w/ warm marinara, dill shallot & chipotle aioli
More about Bella Notte
Italx

160 West Main Street, Lexington

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$18.00
Breaded and fried fresh squid, pickled peppers, lemon-basil aioli.
More about Italx

