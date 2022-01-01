Cannolis in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve cannolis
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Cannoli
|$3.75
sweet shells stuffed with cannoli cream
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Cannoli
|$3.00
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Reg Cannoli
|$4.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece
|Choc Dipped Cannoli
|$5.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta, almonds & chocolate piece. Shell dipped in chocolate
|Mini Cannoli
|$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)