Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve cannolis

Cannoli image

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$3.75
sweet shells stuffed with cannoli cream
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$3.00
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Item pic

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reg Cannoli$4.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece
Choc Dipped Cannoli$5.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta, almonds & chocolate piece. Shell dipped in chocolate
Mini Cannoli$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Chicken Nuggets

Octopus

Pudding

Gyoza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Pasta Salad

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston