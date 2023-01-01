Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve chimichangas

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria image

 

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St

2609 Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$9.95
Deep fry your burrito to make it a chimichanga! Served with up to 2 of our four suaces. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
Main pic

 

Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$13.99
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and green pork chili.
More about Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Steamed Rice

Street Tacos

Tiramisu

Maki

Cinnamon Rolls

Pancakes

Tostadas

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston