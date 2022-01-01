Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bites WTC - World Trade Center

1 World Trade Center, Suite 120, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
More about Bites WTC - World Trade Center
Item pic

 

Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295

100 Oceangate, Suite P295, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
More about Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295

