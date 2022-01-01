Chicken pesto sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
Bites WTC - World Trade Center
1 World Trade Center, Suite 120, Long Beach
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295
100 Oceangate, Suite P295, Long Beach
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette