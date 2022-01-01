Meatloaf in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve meatloaf
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Guinness Glazed Meatloaf
|$16.00
GROUND BEEF WRAPPED IN A BLANKET OF BACON, IRISH STOUT REDUCTION, MASHED RED POTATOES AND BEEF GRAVY. SERVED WITH MARROW FAT PEAS
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Meatloaf Steak & Eggs
|$17.50
House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.
|Meatloaf
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Meatloaf Steak & Eggs
|$17.50
House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$16.50
House spiced and thick cut meatloaf made with beef and soy chorizo. Served on a toasted torta bun with jack cheese, garlic aioli, apple coleslaw, and tomato. Choice of side.