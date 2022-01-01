Meatloaf in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Glazed Meatloaf$16.00
GROUND BEEF WRAPPED IN A BLANKET OF BACON, IRISH STOUT REDUCTION, MASHED RED POTATOES AND BEEF GRAVY. SERVED WITH MARROW FAT PEAS
More about EJs Pub
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Steak & Eggs$17.50
House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.
Meatloaf$7.00
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Steak & Eggs$17.50
House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.
Meatloaf Sandwich$16.50
House spiced and thick cut meatloaf made with beef and soy chorizo. Served on a toasted torta bun with jack cheese, garlic aioli, apple coleslaw, and tomato. Choice of side.
More about The Breakfast Bar

