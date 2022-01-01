Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve taco salad

Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.99
Crisp salad greens, homemade tortilla chips, pinto beans, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese, pico and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Amorcito

4150 McGowen st, long beach

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.75
More about Amorcito

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Cake

Fried Chicken Salad

Spinach Salad

Pastries

Bean Burritos

Kebabs

Chicken Salad

Tomato Salad

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston