Burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Breakfast Burrito$17.00
house-smoked steak, eggs, cheese, brick hash, mixed greens salad, side of creme fraiche + bbq sauce
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
More about Poppy & Rose
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Los Angeles]

832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Los Angeles]
d1f8b788-4b7b-4a48-aa83-1f8a461f5105 image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Don "Surf & Turf" Burrito$18.00
L.A. Burrito$11.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana

