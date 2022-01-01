Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$17.00
house-smoked steak, eggs, cheese, brick hash, mixed greens salad, side of creme fraiche + bbq sauce
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Modern Times [Los Angeles]
832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.