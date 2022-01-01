Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sushi Nabeeya
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken on top of spring mix with our assorted zukemono
More about Anwar's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$16.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
More about Calif. Chicken Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Calif. Chicken Cafe
809 S. Hill St, Los Angeles
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing