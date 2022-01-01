Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken on top of spring mix with our assorted zukemono
More about Sushi Nabeeya
e21f0994-5814-4ccd-ad84-310471b1e83b image

FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl$16.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Calif. Chicken Cafe

809 S. Hill St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (4028 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
More about Calif. Chicken Cafe

