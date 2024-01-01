Kimchi in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve kimchi
NOODLES
Holy Basil DTLA
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Thai style kimchi
|$5.00
Refreshing Napa Cabbage, Sesame Oil, Fermented Soy beans, Chili, Garlic
PIZZA
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly and Kimchi Pie
|$36.00
In Collaboration with Yangban restaurant - Kimchi, braised pork belly, Chef Kat's Hot Sauce and seaweed seasoning blend on a classic 18 inch NY crust with Tomato and Cheese