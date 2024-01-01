Kimchi in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants that serve kimchi

Holy Basil image

NOODLES

Holy Basil DTLA

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai style kimchi$5.00
Refreshing Napa Cabbage, Sesame Oil, Fermented Soy beans, Chili, Garlic
More about Holy Basil DTLA
Item pic

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly and Kimchi Pie$36.00
In Collaboration with Yangban restaurant - Kimchi, braised pork belly, Chef Kat's Hot Sauce and seaweed seasoning blend on a classic 18 inch NY crust with Tomato and Cheese
More about Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

