Chicken wraps in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Anwar's Kitchen - 217 E 8th Street

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA

809 S. Hill St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (4028 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Rice Wrap$11.25
chicken, veggie rice, avocado, tomato, mayo
Map

