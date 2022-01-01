Chicken wraps in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Anwar's Kitchen - 217 E 8th Street
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
809 S. Hill St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Rice Wrap
|$11.25
chicken, veggie rice, avocado, tomato, mayo