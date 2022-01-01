Caesar salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
More about Knead

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Garlic Bread

Gyoza

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston