Chocolate cake in
Downtown
/
Los Angeles
/
Downtown
/
Chocolate Cake
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Cake Raspberry Chocolate
$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
More about Bottega Louie
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2448 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Amante Restaurant
