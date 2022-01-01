Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Raspberry Chocolate$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
More about Bottega Louie
Amante Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Amante Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Crispy Chicken

Enchiladas

Acai Smoothies

Edamame

Rice Pudding

Chile Relleno

Fish Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston