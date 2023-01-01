Muffins in Highland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
blueberry sweet corn muffin$5.75
sweet corn, masa, and fresh blueberry muffin
gf | nf | v
pumpkin walnut muffin$5.25
gently spiced pumpkin muffin with walnuts
gf
toasted house-made english muffin$6.50
house-made english muffin served with choice of vegan or dairy butter
gf | nf | vo
Kitchen Mouse image

 

Kitchen Mouse - Cafe

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeño Corn Muffin$5.00
Banana Walnut Muffin$5.00
Blueberry Muffin$5.00
