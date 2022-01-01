Silver Lake American restaurants you'll love
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about Hyperion Public
Hyperion Public
2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.50
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
|Silver Lake Smash
|$16.00
2 Impossible smash patties, vegan cheese, pickle, red onions, Vegan Russian, on a grilled kaiser roll.
|HP Burger
|$16.00
1/3lb Angus brisket beef patty, cherry wood smoked bacon, grilled onions, Fresno peppers & mushrooms, miso smoked pimento cheese, farmers market baby lettuce, heirloom tomato, chili ketchup, on a garlic grilled kaiser roll.
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Azimut Cava Extra Brut
|$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
|Bodega Gratias 'Sol'
|$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
|Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about The Black Cat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Heirloom Carrots
|$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
|Cookies
|$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
|Hildon Sparkling
|$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation