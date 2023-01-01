Muffins in Silver Lake
Silver Lake restaurants that serve muffins
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin
|$5.50
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Banana Walnut Chia Muffin
|$4.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
Fresh local organic blueberries tossed in a vanilla bean batter made with crème fraiche and topped with a crumb topping
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$4.75
Fresh ripe bananas, walnuts, and chia seeds folded into a buttermilk muffin base and garnished with turbinado sugar and sliced bananas