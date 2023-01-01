Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Silver Lake

Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve muffins

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin$5.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Walnut Chia Muffin$4.75
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Fresh local organic blueberries tossed in a vanilla bean batter made with crème fraiche and topped with a crumb topping
Banana Walnut Muffin$4.75
Fresh ripe bananas, walnuts, and chia seeds folded into a buttermilk muffin base and garnished with turbinado sugar and sliced bananas
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
NEW! Banana chocolate chip muffin topped with dulce de leche crumble. Available now 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby

