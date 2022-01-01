Caesar salad in Los Gatos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve caesar salad

CAESAR SALAD image

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Local whole leaf romaine, Italian brown anchovy dressing, shaved Parmigianino Reggiano, garlic croutons
More about ASA Restaurant
Campo Di Bocce image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce with
rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
More about Campo Di Bocce
The Pastaria & Market image

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese & Ciabatta croutons.
More about The Pastaria & Market

