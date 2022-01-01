Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in NuLu

NuLu restaurants
NuLu restaurants that serve chicken tenders

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time$37.99
The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time$37.99
The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
Single Chicken Tender Hot$2.50
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Gonzo$3.50
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
