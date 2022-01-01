Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Lutherville Timonium

Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Crab Cake$28.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
More about Michael's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crab Cake$45.00
Two 6oz Maryland Style Crab Cakes, we broil them but you can fry them if you like. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Single Crab Cake$28.00
broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
More about Mother's North Grille
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
Maryland Crab Cake$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Single Crab Cake$29.00
one 5 oz. cake with roasted potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts
*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
*Crab Cake Appetizer$23.00
5 oz crab cake
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
Crab Cake Entree$24.00
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served
with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun
remoulade.
More about Kooper's North
Item pic

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Single$21.99
5oz Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
MD Crab Cake Platter$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Handcut Fries, Green Beans
Add Crab Cake$16.00
MD Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Handcut Fries, House Slaw
More about Ryleighs Oyster

