Crab cakes in Lutherville Timonium

Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Double Crab Cake
|$45.00
Two 6oz Maryland Style Crab Cakes, we broil them but you can fry them if you like. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries
|$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Single Crab Cake
|$29.00
one 5 oz. cake with roasted potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts
|*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch
|$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
|*Crab Cake Appetizer
|$23.00
5 oz crab cake
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
|Crab Cake Entree
|$24.00
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served
with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun
remoulade.
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Crab Cake Single
|$21.99
5oz Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour