Fajitas in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve fajitas

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville

6 West Ridgely Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$17.99
A heaping pile of homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, sautéed vegetables, our special cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Steak Fajitas$19.99
A sizzling skillet full of grilled steak and sautéed veggies
Fajita Quesadilla$19.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style chicken or beef and veggies. Served with rice, pico salad, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville
Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita$24.00
Grilled flank steak served over sizzling peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa and flour tortillas.
More about Kooper's North

