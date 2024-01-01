Fajitas in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville
Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville
6 West Ridgely Road, Timonium
|Fajita Nachos
|$17.99
A heaping pile of homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, sautéed vegetables, our special cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.99
A sizzling skillet full of grilled steak and sautéed veggies
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$19.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style chicken or beef and veggies. Served with rice, pico salad, sour cream and guacamole