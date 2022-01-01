Lynn American restaurants you'll love

The Blue Ox image

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder$15.00
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak$33.00
Herb fries, grilled asparagus, green Chimichurri
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
More about The Blue Ox
The Lazy LLama Cafe image

 

The Lazy LLama Cafe

23 Central Ave, Lynn

Avg 4.6 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot- Café Latte$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
Cold- Café Latte$3.25
Bagels$1.25
More about The Lazy LLama Cafe
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
Filet & Ravioll$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
Steak Tips$21.99
Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries
More about Rolly's Tavern on the Square

