Lynn American restaurants you'll love

The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder
|$15.00
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
|Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak
|$33.00
Herb fries, grilled asparagus, green Chimichurri
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
The Lazy LLama Cafe
23 Central Ave, Lynn
|Popular items
|Hot- Café Latte
|$3.25
Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.
|Cold- Café Latte
|$3.25
|Bagels
|$1.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway, Lynn
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo
|$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
|Filet & Ravioll
|$21.99
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
|Steak Tips
|$21.99
Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries