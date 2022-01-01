Steak subs in Lynn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Bomb Sub$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
100% SHAVED STEAK with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask For additional Toppings price may vary.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Steak and Cheese Sub$12.99
Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese
Steak Tip Sub$19.99
Our house marinated tips char broiled and sliced on a grilled sub roll with Swiss and pickled red onion topped with horseradish aioli and served with house chips
