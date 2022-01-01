Steak subs in Lynn
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$11.50
100% SHAVED STEAK cooked with onions, mushrooms and peppers with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask for additional toppings, prices may vary.
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$11.00
100% SHAVED STEAK with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask For additional Toppings price may vary.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway, Lynn
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$12.99
Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese
|Steak Tip Sub
|$19.99
Our house marinated tips char broiled and sliced on a grilled sub roll with Swiss and pickled red onion topped with horseradish aioli and served with house chips