Grilled chicken in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants
Lynnwood restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Avocado image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
Grilled chicken thigh on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with radish, sweet peppers, cilantro. Served with Sesame Soy Dressing.
More about BittyFish Sushi

