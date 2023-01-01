Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way

674 S Whitney Way, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
Item pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Cobb Salad

Miso Soup

Rangoon

Egg Rolls

Cappuccino

Mozzarella Sticks

Chilaquiles

Andouille Sausages

Map

More near Madison to explore

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston