Salmon in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve salmon

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benny$18.00
smoked salmon, poached egg, tomato, arugula, chive cream cheese, fried capers, english muffin, served w/ fried potatoes
3 Amigos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon and Shrimp$24.95
Pan seared salmon and shrimp. served with lemon garlic sauce, roasted broccoli/ cauliflower, and Mexican rice.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Romesco$22.00
Grilled salmon topped with a roasted red pepper romesco sauce, served with jasmine rice & roasted asparagus
Crying Thaiger image

 

Crying Thaiger

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crying Salmon 🌶️🌶️$16.95
Thai style Grilled Salmon with seasoned vegetables.
