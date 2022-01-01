Salmon in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve salmon
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
|GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$18.00
smoked salmon, poached egg, tomato, arugula, chive cream cheese, fried capers, english muffin, served w/ fried potatoes
More about 3 Amigos
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Salmon and Shrimp
|$24.95
Pan seared salmon and shrimp. served with lemon garlic sauce, roasted broccoli/ cauliflower, and Mexican rice.
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Grilled Salmon Romesco
|$22.00
Grilled salmon topped with a roasted red pepper romesco sauce, served with jasmine rice & roasted asparagus