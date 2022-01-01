Mac and cheese in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.99
Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.
|Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese
|$11.99
Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Crispy buffalo chicken. Homemade cheese sauce.
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Mystic Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Homemade 4 Cheese Cream Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Panko Crumbs. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00