Crab cakes in Malibu

OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.00
Spicy Cabbage Slaw | Micro Greens
More about OLLO
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
21 Mile Crab Cake$29.00
This is one 6oz crab cake! Item is NUT FREE Crab cake patties- Maryland Blue Jumbo Lump crab, fresh brioche bread crumbs, lemon juice, lemon zest, eggs, mayo, salt and pepper, and butter - (Dairy, shellfish, gluten allergies apply) Old Bay aioli- mayo, old bay seasoning, lemon, capers, garlic. Caper berries, Shaved Watermelon Radish marinated in lemon dressing
More about Malibu Farm

