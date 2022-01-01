Crab cakes in Malibu

This is one 6oz crab cake! Item is NUT FREE Crab cake patties- Maryland Blue Jumbo Lump crab, fresh brioche bread crumbs, lemon juice, lemon zest, eggs, mayo, salt and pepper, and butter - (Dairy, shellfish, gluten allergies apply) Old Bay aioli- mayo, old bay seasoning, lemon, capers, garlic. Caper berries, Shaved Watermelon Radish marinated in lemon dressing

