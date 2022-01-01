Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$12.00
with crispy bacon, diced cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles & tomato wedges
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
*Wedge Salad - Entree image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Wedge Salad - Entree$6.50
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.
More about The All American Steakhouse
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$6.99
½ a head of Iceberg lettuce doused with our homemade blue cheese dressing then topped with crispy bacon, diced tomato, and chopped onion.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

