Pies in Mansfield
Mansfield restaurants that serve pies
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Harvest Pie
|$15.00
roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion, fontina and fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy sage, balsamic drizzle
More about Flynn's Irish Pub
Flynn's Irish Pub
219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
a mix of peas, corn, and lean ground Beef simmered in gravy, and topped with mashed potatoes. Add Cheese 2-
More about BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield
|Tomato Pie
|$8.00
Marinara and pecorino romano.
|Caprese Pie
|$14.00
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
More about Flannel Cow Creamery
Flannel Cow Creamery
88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield
|Cookie Monster Pie - Blue vanilla w/ Chips Ahoy and Oreos
|$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.
|Flannel Pie - Strawberry ice cream w/ Oreos
|$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.
|Mint Chip Pie
|$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.