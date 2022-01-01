Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mansfield

Go
Mansfield restaurants
Toast

Mansfield restaurants that serve pies

Cibo Matto Caffe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cibo Matto Caffe

254 Chauncy St, Mansfield

Avg 4.6 (3398 reviews)
Takeout
Harvest Pie$15.00
roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion, fontina and fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy sage, balsamic drizzle
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Shepherds Pie image

 

Flynn's Irish Pub

219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$16.00
a mix of peas, corn, and lean ground Beef simmered in gravy, and topped with mashed potatoes. Add Cheese 2-
More about Flynn's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.

280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Pie$8.00
Marinara and pecorino romano.
Caprese Pie$14.00
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
More about BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
Flannel Cow Creamery image

 

Flannel Cow Creamery

88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Monster Pie - Blue vanilla w/ Chips Ahoy and Oreos$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.
Flannel Pie - Strawberry ice cream w/ Oreos$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.
Mint Chip Pie$17.99
All pies are 9'' and come with an Oreo crust. Serves 8-10 people.
More about Flannel Cow Creamery

Browse other tasty dishes in Mansfield

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Tiramisu

Meatball Subs

Chili

Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Mansfield to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

South Easton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston