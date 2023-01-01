Kimchi in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve kimchi
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - 547 Boston Post Road East
547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|kimchi (5oz.)
|$3.00
|Kimchi Stir-Fried (Tofu Kimchi Jaeyook Bokkeum)
|$14.95
chicken, kimchi, onion, bell pepper, carrot, jalapeno, scallion, sesame seed, house Korean sauce served with white rice and steamed tofu
|Kimchi Fried Rice
fried rice with garlic, egg, scallion and house sauce
Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough
110 Campus Drive, Marlborough
|Kimchi Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Sous Vide Chicken Thigh, Black Garlic Rice, Kimchi, Scallion, Basil, Maple, Soft Boiled Egg, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
|Kimchi Burger
|$10.95
Sous Vide Burger, Kimchi Slaw, KD Aioli, Salt, Pepper, Brioche Bun.
** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.