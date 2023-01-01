Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - 547 Boston Post Road East

547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
kimchi (5oz.)$3.00
Kimchi Stir-Fried (Tofu Kimchi Jaeyook Bokkeum)$14.95
chicken, kimchi, onion, bell pepper, carrot, jalapeno, scallion, sesame seed, house Korean sauce served with white rice and steamed tofu
Kimchi Fried Rice
fried rice with garlic, egg, scallion and house sauce
More about Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - 547 Boston Post Road East
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

110 Campus Drive, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Sous Vide Chicken Thigh, Black Garlic Rice, Kimchi, Scallion, Basil, Maple, Soft Boiled Egg, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
Kimchi Burger$10.95
Sous Vide Burger, Kimchi Slaw, KD Aioli, Salt, Pepper, Brioche Bun.
** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
More about Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Chicken Soup

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Fried Pickles

Pupusa

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (642 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston