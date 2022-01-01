Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve flan

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar image

 

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caramel Flan$5.00
Traditional style flan with a layer of caramel
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
Zarape Restaurant image

GRILL

Zarape Restaurant

33 Maple St, Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$6.50
More about Zarape Restaurant

