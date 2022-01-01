Fajitas in
Marlborough
/
Marlborough
/
Fajitas
Marlborough restaurants that serve fajitas
Lalos Mexican Restaurant
158 main st, Hudson
No reviews yet
La Casa Fajitas
$17.99
More about Lalos Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Zarape Restaurant
33 Maple St, Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(1216 reviews)
Fajitas Combo
$18.99
House Fajitas
$17.99
More about Zarape Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough
Chicken Sandwiches
Enchiladas
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Chipotle Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chips And Salsa
Chimichangas
More near Marlborough to explore
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Wayland
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston