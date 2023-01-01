Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortas in
Marlborough
/
Marlborough
/
Tortas
Marlborough restaurants that serve tortas
Lalos Mexican Restaurant - 158 main st
158 main st, Hudson
No reviews yet
Torta
$16.00
More about Lalos Mexican Restaurant - 158 main st
GRILL
Zarape Restaurant
33 Maple St, Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(1216 reviews)
Torta Zarape
$12.99
More about Zarape Restaurant
Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough
110 Campus Drive, Marlborough
No reviews yet
Steak Torta
$14.95
Sub Roll, Provolone Cheese, Fajita Peppers, Barbacoa.
More about Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough
