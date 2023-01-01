Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve tortas

Lalos Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lalos Mexican Restaurant - 158 main st

158 main st, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta$16.00
More about Lalos Mexican Restaurant - 158 main st
Zarape Restaurant image

GRILL

Zarape Restaurant

33 Maple St, Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (1216 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Zarape$12.99
More about Zarape Restaurant
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

110 Campus Drive, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Torta$14.95
Sub Roll, Provolone Cheese, Fajita Peppers, Barbacoa.
More about Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Chips And Salsa

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Salmon

French Fries

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston