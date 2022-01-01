Caesar salad in Mashpee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe

53 Market Street, Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pacific Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, parmesan croutons, shaved truffle pecorino, house Caesar dressing
ADD Grilled Chicken
More about Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (Lg) GF$16.00
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano
Gluten Free
Caesar Salad (Large)$16.00
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers, croutons and our house made flatbread
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Yarmouth House Restaurant image

 

Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD*$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Seasoned Croutons,
Shredded Parmesan and Classic Dressing.
Anchovy Filets Optional.
CAESAR SALAD*
Chopped Romaine, Croutons,
Parmesan & Dressing
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant

