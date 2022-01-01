Caesar salad in Mashpee
SANDWICHES
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
53 Market Street, Mashpee
|Pacific Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, parmesan croutons, shaved truffle pecorino, house Caesar dressing
ADD Grilled Chicken
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Caesar Salad (Lg) GF
|$16.00
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano
Gluten Free
|Caesar Salad (Large)
|$16.00
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers, croutons and our house made flatbread