Scallops in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT$28.00
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
Gluten free
Scallop BLT$30.00
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
Pan-Seared Scallops (GF)$35.00
Over sautéed fresh corn, red onions, sweet peas, parmesan, cream with crispy wedge potatoes (GF)
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Scallops Niko$30.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
SM Scallops Niko$25.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
More about Estia Mashpee
Yarmouth House Restaurant image

 

Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS*$17.00
Local Sea Scallops, Golden Seared, placed
on Cucumber and Avocado-Sriracha
Cream Tower and Drizzled with Citrus Aioli.
SCALLOPS CASINO*$33.00
with Bacon, Fire Roasted Peppers and Garlic Butter.
Served over Linguini.
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant

