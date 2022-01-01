Scallops in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve scallops
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT
|$28.00
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
Gluten free
|Scallop BLT
|$30.00
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
|Pan-Seared Scallops (GF)
|$35.00
Over sautéed fresh corn, red onions, sweet peas, parmesan, cream with crispy wedge potatoes (GF)
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|LG Scallops Niko
|$30.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
|SM Scallops Niko
|$25.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
Yarmouth House Restaurant
335 Main St, West Yarmouth
|PAN SEARED SCALLOPS*
|$17.00
Local Sea Scallops, Golden Seared, placed
on Cucumber and Avocado-Sriracha
Cream Tower and Drizzled with Citrus Aioli.
|SCALLOPS CASINO*
|$33.00
with Bacon, Fire Roasted Peppers and Garlic Butter.
Served over Linguini.