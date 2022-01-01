Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled or Fried chicken breast, Cajun seasoned, topped with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato served with a side of Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with fried pickle chips, served with a side of Bleu cheese
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)$12.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun or
Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Crave)$15.50
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun.
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

