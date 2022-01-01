Chicken sandwiches in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
9 Greene Street, Mashpee
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled or Fried chicken breast, Cajun seasoned, topped with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato served with a side of Ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled or Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with fried pickle chips, served with a side of Bleu cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
|$12.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
|(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun or
Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
|(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
|$15.50
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun.
Fries do not come with this item at this price.