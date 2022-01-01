Po boy in Mckinney
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney
2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.50
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
|Half Po Boy & Cup of Soup
|$10.00
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
|Catfish Po Boy
|$12.50
Catfish fillet on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with crispy fries.