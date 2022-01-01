Chicken sandwiches in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
Fried Chicken Served on a Warm Griddled Bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.50
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on Multi Grain Bread.
More about Snappy Pattys
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snappy Pattys
454 High Street, Medford
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$19.50
*Very spicy*. On brioche bread. Serrano aioli, dill pickle, tomato and iceberg lettuce. It comes with fries.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
*Very spicy* - On brioche bread, with serrano aioli, dill pickle, tomato and iceberg lettuce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50