Chicken sandwiches in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Fried Chicken Served on a Warm Griddled Bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.50
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on Multi Grain Bread.
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$19.50
*Very spicy*. On brioche bread. Serrano aioli, dill pickle, tomato and iceberg lettuce. It comes with fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.50
*Very spicy* - On brioche bread, with serrano aioli, dill pickle, tomato and iceberg lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
More about Snappy Pattys

