Steak tacos in Medford

Medford restaurants that serve steak tacos
Picante Taqueria Medford
352 Boston Avenue, Medford
No reviews yet
Steak Taco
$3.95
More about Picante Taqueria Medford
Annie's Pizzeria
213 Middlesex Ave, Medford
No reviews yet
Steak Tacos
$12.99
Steak on Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Taco Sauce and Limes.
More about Annie's Pizzeria
