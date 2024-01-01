Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve steak tacos

Banner pic

 

Picante Taqueria Medford

352 Boston Avenue, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Taco$3.95
More about Picante Taqueria Medford
Consumer pic

 

Annie's Pizzeria

213 Middlesex Ave, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Tacos$12.99
Steak on Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Taco Sauce and Limes.
More about Annie's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Short Ribs

Shepherds Pies

Nachos

Chicken Teriyaki

Tomato Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston